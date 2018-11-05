Pregnant Women Face Risk Despite Federal ER Law

An investigation by WebMD and Georgia Health News.

Nov. 29, 2018 -- Jamie Larson had just been wheeled into a room at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA, after the birth of her first child when a nurse popped in to tell her, “It’s a boy!”

Larson, a 30-year-old schoolteacher, had a more somber question on her mind.

“Is he alive?”

Larson had just given birth to him in the hospital parking lot. His birth came less than an hour after nurses at the same hospital had assured her that her back pain was from a urinary tract infection and sent her home.

Larson’s son was born at 24 weeks and 5 days -- well before the end of a normal 40-week pregnancy and on the cusp of the age when the most advanced neonatal medicine can keep a premature infant alive.

At the time, a doctor explained to Larson that babies born this early have a 20% to 30% chance of survival, but only if they are delivered under ideal circumstances. Her son was not.

Larson’s case was cited by federal authorities as a violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was one of at least 72 different violations committed by hospitals over a 27-month period ending in March 2018 involving the care of women who were pregnant or in active labor, according to federal records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. The cases represent about 8% of the total number of violations investigated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) over that period.