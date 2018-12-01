Former President George H.W. Bush Dies

Dec. 1, 2018 -- George Herbert Walker Bush, the nation's oldest living former president, has died at the age of 94.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” said his son, former president George W. Bush, in a statement.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president (1989-1993), had vascular parkinsonism, a condition caused by one or more small strokes. He was often seen in a wheelchair during the last few years of his life, but he kept a positive attitude.

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in April, a day after his wife Barbara Bush’s funeral, “after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” a family spokesman told The Washington Post.

Before that, Bush had a few other health setbacks. He was hospitalized for shortness of breath in December 2014. He also was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after he fell at his summer home and broke a bone in his neck. In 2012, he spent Christmas in intensive care, reportedly for a bronchitis-related cough, among other issues.

Although his public appearances were rare as he grew older, he marked the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 2016 at a ceremony at his library at Texas A&M University in College Station. In 2015, he threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros’ playoff game against the Kansas City Royals, appearing in a wheelchair with a brace on his neck.

To celebrate his 90th birthday, Bush did a tandem parachute jump near his Kennebunkport, ME, home. Skydiving was a passion of his.