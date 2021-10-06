A New Era in Hope and Health Equity: Malaria Vaccinations

The 21st century has showcased the vast disparities between the “haves and have-nots” when it comes to the iron triangle of public health i.e. access, cost and quality. As I shared in a business school presentation on financial risk management, emigrating from Nigeria to the United States essentially meant that I could potentially increase my life expectancy from an average of 53 years to 79 years -- a difference of more than 25 years. I am thrilled that this malaria vaccine can ultimately save millions of lives while also improving the life expectancy for future generations. There is no doubt that the global shared experience from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for a renewed focus on infectious disease prevention. Technology is evolving to the point where we have casual space travel for the ultra-rich. Conversely, the poor, developing nations are still in dire need of basic life-saving vaccines and effective therapies against constantly evolving pathogens. While I applaud the approval of this malaria vaccine, there is still a lot more to do. We can no longer turn a blind eye to these infectious diseases because globalization and international travel are real phenomena. Investments in infectious disease might not be as financially rewarding as some chronic diseases like cancers. But the fact that a certain pervasive virus has essentially slowed down economies, global travel and many forms of socialization means that we need to have a deeper respect and weaponry for infectious diseases. We must continue to invest in novel solutions that can help to reduce the physiological and psychosocial disease burden.

Public-private partnerships are key to effective innovation. For example, the malaria vaccine is a result of 30 years of research and development by the British pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) through a partnership with the global public health nonprofit, PATH, with support from a network of African research centers and 15 years of catalytic funding for late-stage development by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I must also point out that adults also suffer from malaria and contribute to the over 200 million global annual cases for this deadly disease. So naturally, the next wave of innovation in the malaria vaccine space is to also develop a vaccine for adults, particularly the immunocompromised, who may be at a higher risk of transmission and potentially death.