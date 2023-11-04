This Season’s Flu Shot Is Shaping Up to Be Very Effective

Nov. 20, 2023 – For those who have gotten the flu shot this season, there's good news: This year’s formulation looks like it will be very effective at preventing severe cases and hospitalization. That’s based on how the vaccine performed in the parts of the world where flu season is wrapping up.

As flu season sets in across the United States, health officials look to see how flu vaccines performed in countries in the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season tends to run from about April to September. An analysis published by the CDC that looked at mid-season flu data for South America showed that the flu vaccine was more than 50% effective at preventing flu hospitalizations there.

But since that report’s publication earlier this year, the vaccine used in South America was found to be less and less effective as the flu season progressed. So the flu shots in the U.S. were updated to better protect against versions of the virus that were seen toward the end of flu season in parts of South America where the data was collected.