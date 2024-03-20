Pandemic and Costs Limited Use of Shingles Vaccine

March 20, 2024 -- Since its rollout, the Shingrix vaccine has been hailed as a breakthrough in preventing shingles.

But its path to widespread adoption has been strewn with obstacles, from pandemic-related disruptions to insurance complexities. The consequences can be seen in vaccine numbers: Only about 30% of adults eligible for Shingrix have gotten it, according to a 2022 report by the Government Accountability Office.

Health care experts are advocating for its use, emphasizing its unparalleled effectiveness in safeguarding against the painful condition.

“Shingles is a major infectious cause of disability worldwide, and we now have a vaccine that's showing immediate and potent efficacy against it.,” said Kenneth Koncilja, MD, a specialist from Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine. “But there has been a very muddy landscape for a number of reasons since it came out, which complicates things.”

Shingrix, a two-dose shingles vaccine the FDA approved in 2017, was touted as a much more effective alternative to its predecessor, Zostavax.