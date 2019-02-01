Prenatal Supplement Labels Not Always Accurate: U.S. Report

Jan. 12, 2024 – The labels on prenatal supplements, commonly taken by people during pregnancy to promote maternal and fetal health, often misstate the amount of nutrients the product contains, according to a government report released Thursday.

Experts from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a nonpartisan government agency providing fact-based information to Congress, found that 11 of the 12 over-the-counter supplements tested had at least one nutrient above or below the levels noted on the labels.

Of the 11 that had nutrients above or below the levels on the label, one product had an average amount of folic acid that “may cause a health concern based on metrics established by the Institute of Medicine [now the National Academy of Medicine],” the report said.

Based on the findings, the GAO recommends Congress strengthen the FDA’s oversight of dietary supplements, which are now regulated not as drugs but as foods. Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, the FDA does not have the authority to approve dietary supplements before they are sold. It can restrict or recall products on the market if problems occur.