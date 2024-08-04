Collagen Supplements for Skin, Hair, and Nails: What to Know

April 8, 2024 -- When Mary Claire Haver, MD, became interested in the potential of collagen supplementation about a decade ago, she struggled to find many gold-standard studies that showed major improvements in the aspects that mattered most to her patients, such as cellulite, wrinkles, and bone health.

Now the data seems to be more plentiful, though still murky. Collagen supplements appear to be safe to take and somewhat effective, depending on what problem you’re trying to solve, what type of supplement you take, and which ingredients are included.

“I always say to look for the evidence,” Haver said. “I saw randomized controlled trials with a particular type of collagen supplement — called VERISOL — that showed improvement. Since it helped and certainly wouldn’t hurt, I began taking it, and it became part of my routine.”

Haver, an OB/GYN in Texas who has drawn a major following on social media under the brand The ’Pause Life, speaks about the challenges of menopause and the changes in nutrition, exercise, and supplementation that may help. Haver sells collagen supplements with VERISOL under her brand, but she still cautions her patients and followers to be careful about what they choose to use since supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA.