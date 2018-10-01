Paltrow-promoted Coffee Enema May Be Dangerous

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 10, 2018 -- (Healthday news) A coffee enema product promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop offers no health benefits and could be dangerous, medical experts say.

The $135 Implant-O-Rama is a detoxing device that people can use to give themselves a coffee enema at home, the Washington Post reported.

But colonic detoxing -- which claims to remove toxins from the body through a special diet or procedure -- is widely condemned as "pseudoscience."

On its website in 2008, Harvard Medical School called detoxing a "dubious practice" and said "colonic cleansing carries a risk of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, impaired bowel function, and disruption of intestinal flora," the Post reported.

There have been a number of warnings specifically about coffee enemas.

"Reports of three deaths that may be related to coffee enemas have been published," according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, the Post reported. A case study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology stated that: "Coffee enema has no proven benefit and carries considerable risk of provoking unwanted complications."

"Colon cleansing can sometimes be harmful," the Mayo Clinic says on its website. "In fact, coffee enemas sometimes used in colon cleansing have been linked to several deaths."

Implant-O-Rama's main website claims that coffee enemas "can mean relief from depression, confusion, general nervous tension, many allergy related symptoms, and, most importantly, relief from severe pain," the Post reported.

But the website also acknowledges that these claims are "not necessarily based on scientific evidence from any source."