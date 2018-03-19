Even Organic Cotton Tampons Can Cause Toxic Shock

FRIDAY, April 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Although still exceedingly rare, menstrual toxic shock syndrome can be dangerous and has been tied to the use of tampons.

And new research finds that the type of fibers used in manufacturing tampons doesn't seem to matter -- 100-percent cotton or synthetic-fiber varieties were each linked to toxic shock.

One alternative to tampons, the menstrual cup, was also linked with the growth of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that helps spur the syndrome, the researchers reported.

"Our results did not support the hypothesis suggesting that tampons composed exclusively of organic cotton could be intrinsically safer than those made of mixed cotton and rayon, or viscose, or tampons composed entirely of viscose [which is used in the manufacture of rayon]," concluded study lead researcher Dr. Gerard Lina. He's professor of microbiology at the University Claude Bernard in Lyon, France.

Toxic shock syndrome is caused by an immune system reaction to bacterial toxins such as S. aureus or the streptococcus bacteria. Symptoms include fever, rash, low blood pressure and fatigue, and the condition can quickly progress to coma and even death through multiple organ failure.

Toxic shock syndrome first gained notoriety in the 1970s, after an outbreak of severe cases were tied to the use of Procter & Gamble's super-absorbent Rely tampon. These tampons utilized compressed beads of polyester for absorption. P&G issued a voluntary recall of Rely in 1980, but investigations showed that toxic shock could be spurred by other brands of tampons, as well.

In reaction to such cases, some women switched away from tampons with synthetic fibers, to 100-percent cotton brands.

But are these more natural-fiber tampons safer? To find out, Lina's group tracked the growth of S. aureus, as well as the production of toxic shock syndrome toxin, in 15 currently marketed tampons under laboratory conditions.

The investigators found no differences in microbial growth or toxin production, regardless of which type of fiber the tampon was composed of. Instead, structural differences in the fiber bed seemed to matter.

Under microscopic examination, "we observed that space between the fibers that contributes to intake of air in the vagina also represents the major site of S. aureus growth and [toxin] production," Lina explained in a news release from the American Society for Microbiology.