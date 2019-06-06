Could Antibacterial Triclosan Weaken Women's Bones?

TUESDAY, June 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Triclosan, a chemical commonly added to a myriad of consumer products to kill bacteria, may be bad for women's bones, a new study suggests.

"We found that higher triclosan levels in urine were associated with lower bone mineral density in the femur and lumbar spine and increased the risk for osteoporosis in U.S. women, especially postmenopausal women," said lead researcher Yingjun Li, from Hangzhou Medical College School of Public Health in China.

Triclosan has been shown to affect bone mineral density in cells and in animals, Li added, but this is the first evidence in humans that it can have the same effect.

Triclosan is widely used in a variety of products including soaps, toothpaste and mouthwash. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the chemical from hand sanitizers, it's still used in other products.

Because the researchers looked at women who were exposed to triclosan, as well as many other chemicals, during their lives, this study cannot prove that triclosan caused osteoporosis.

According to the FDA, triclosan has been linked to reduced levels of some thyroid hormones and to an added risk of making some bacteria resistant to antibiotics.

Neither of these risks, however, have been conclusively proven, the agency says.

"The data that triclosan alters bone biochemistry seems reasonable," said Bruce Hammock, a professor of entomology at the University of California, Davis.

But it is a stretch to say that the exposure most people get can cause this, he added.

Hammock said that people have to look at the benefits of triclosan to determine if the potential risks are worth taking. That's the best way to judge any chemical, he said.

"If it offers no benefit, as it is in most cases with triclosan, any exposure gives you risk without benefit, so it should be avoided," Hammock said.

For the study, Li and colleagues collected data on nearly 1,900 women who took part in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2005 and 2010.