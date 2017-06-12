Parents of Sick U.K. boy end plan for U.S. visit

A legal bid to have critically-ill U.K. baby Charlie Gard sent to the United States has been halted by his parents.

The 11-month-old infant has a rare fatal genetic condition and his parents launched a challenge against court rulings that their son's life support should be withdrawn, the Associated Press reported.

Charlie's parents wanted to send him to the U.S. for experimental treatment, but doctors said the therapy wouldn't help the boy and could cause him pain.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong says Chris Gard and Connie Yates said private discussions will be held about when Charlie's life-support will be switched off, and his parents "wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be."