U.S. Scientists Report Embryo Gene Editing Success

The first successful editing of DNA in multiple human embryos has been conducted for the first time in the United States, scientists say.

Using gene-altering technology called CRISPR, the team at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland altered the DNA of multiple one-cell embryos, according to US News & World Report.

This is not the first time that DNA has been edited in human embryos, but the researchers solved previous issues with "off-target" editing by injecting CRISPR into the eggs at the same time they were fertilized with sperm.

The embryos were allowed to grow for only a few days, but the research could help advance efforts to eliminate or correct genes associated with inherited diseases, according to US News & World Report.

The research was published in MIT Technology Review.

While concerns have been raised about genome editing, a U.S. National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine report released earlier this year says gene editing is "a realistic possibility that deserves serious consideration," according to US News & World Report.

