Is 10-Year-Old Youngest Victim of Opioid Crisis?

A 10-year-old boy is one of the youngest victims of Florida's opioid crisis, prosecutors say.

Alton Banks began vomiting after returning home from the neighborhood pool on June 23. He was later found unconscious and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the Associated Press reported.

Preliminary toxicology tests show he had fentanyl in his system, according to the Miami Herald. There's no evidence he came into contact with the drug at home, investigators said.

They believe the fifth-grader may have been exposed to the drug at the pool or on his walk home in Miami's Overtown community, an area severely affected by the opioid epidemic, the AP reported.

Fentanyl is so strong that just a tiny bit inhaled or absorbed through the skin can be fatal, according to health officials.

Detectives are trying to determine exactly what happened to Alton. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is asked the public for information on how Alton came into contact with the drug, the AP reported.

"He was out playing, like we want all our children to do. ...," Rundle said. "We're anxiously hoping that someone comes forward to help us solve this horrific death."