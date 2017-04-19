Health Highlights: April 19, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Running Can be Socially Contagious: Study

The need to take a daily run might be something that spreads person-to-person, new research shows.

How much people run can depend to a certain extent on their responses to other people's running, according to the findings from the analysis of social network data worldwide, The New York Times reported.

The results of the study in the journal Nature Communications also suggest that if you want to improve your running performance, it might be a good idea to become virtual friends with people who are a bit slower.

The researchers concluded that "running can be socially contagious," said study leader Sinan Aral, professor of management, MIT, The Times reported.

"In general, if you run more, it is likely that you can cause your friends to run more," Aral said.

-----

Hospital Inspection Details May Soon be Public

Previously confidential reports about problems at U.S. hospitals that put patients at risk may soon be available to the public.

Draft regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would require private health care accreditors to make public errors, mishaps and mix-ups they uncover during inspections of hospitals and other medical facilities, along with measures being taken to correct the problems, National Public Radio reported.

Those accreditors, not the government, oversee nearly 9 in 10 U.S. hospitals.

However, government officials are increasingly concerned that private accreditors are missing serious problems at health facilities, according to NPR.

A 2016 CMS report said its annual review discovered that private accreditors often overlooked significant issues that were later identified by state inspectors.

-----

Iowa Abortion Bill Sent to Governor

A measure to ban most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy and impose a 72-hour waiting period on women seeking abortions was passed by the Republican-majority Senate in Iowa.

The bill was approved earlier this month by the GOP-led House and now goes to Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, who is expected to sign it, the Associated Press reported.