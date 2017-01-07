Teen Birth Rate Drops Again to All-Time Low: CDC

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Teen births in the United States dropped to a record low last year, falling 9 percent from 2015, U.S. health officials reported Friday.

The overall birth rate declined, too, dropping 1 percent between 2015 and 2016, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of births in 2016 was 3,941,109.

Moreover, the fertility rate declined to 62 births per 1,000 among women of childbearing age -- a record low for the nation, researchers found.

Births among 15-to 19-year-olds have declined dramatically since 2007 -- more than 50 percent, said lead researcher Brady Hamilton, a statistician at CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

"It's really quite astounding for a demographic rate in an age group to decline that much," he added.

The teen birth rate was 20.3 births per 1,000 female teens in 2016, compared to 41.5 births per 1,000 in 2007, according to the report.

The falloff in teen motherhood is a plus because teenagers are less likely than adults to have good prenatal care, and they have a higher risk of pregnancy complications, said Dr. Paul Jarris, deputy medical officer at the March of Dimes.

Teen moms also often experience poverty and loneliness, and lose out on educational opportunities -- hurdles that can pose health risks for mother and child, added Jarris, who wasn't involved in the research.

He said more teens are using long-lasting birth control, such as implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs), which make unintended pregnancy less likely.

The CDC report isn't all rosy, however. Both preterm births and low birthweight babies increased, the researchers noted.

Preterm births climbed for the second year, increasing 2 percent from 2015 to 2016. Preemies accounted for almost 10 percent of births last year, Hamilton said.

Whether this is a blip in the data or a continuing trend isn't clear. "Only time will tell," Hamilton said.

The rising rate of preterm births is the most disturbing finding in the report, said Jarris.