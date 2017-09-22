Egg Freezing Gives You Options but Has Risks

Sept. 22, 2017 -- On a rainy weekday evening in a strip mall in the posh Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, a group of women met in a wine tasting room. They had gathered for a 21-and-over event involving wine, chocolate -- and a discussion about how to freeze their eggs.

“Age impacts success,” Kathryn Calhoun, MD, said to the 10 or so 20- and 30-somethings attending the event this summer. Calhoun is a female infertility specialist at the Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine, which sponsored the event.

Infertility clinics have used egg freezing “parties” for several years as a way to get the word out about their services. Interested women can ask questions, talk to experts, and hear from women who’ve gone through the process.

Although cancer patients hoping to preserve their fertility may try egg freezing, doctors say they are seeing more interest in the procedure from women who may not have a health reason for doing so.

Success rates for egg freezing, which has been around since the 1980s, have risen with a newer process that “flash freezes” the eggs, called vitrification. In 2012, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine declared egg freezing was no longer experimental.

Companies such as Facebook, Google, and Apple are among those that offer insurance coverage of egg freezing for employees.

An egg that has not been fertilized, also known as an oocyte.

Nina Desai, PhD, director of the In Vitro Fertilization Lab at Cleveland Clinic, says she has seen that more patients are interested in the procedure, particularly women who work in tech companies that cover it. Freezing eggs can be empowering to women, because it allows them to “… have a little insurance policy so when they do find the right person, that they will still be able to have a child that is genetically their own,” says Desai.

Vitaly A. Kushnir, MD, at the Center for Human Reproduction in New York City, says he has also seen that more women want to freeze their eggs. He cautions women about marketing campaigns to freeze eggs for social reasons -- such as not having a partner -- that are not related to health.

Guidelines from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine “… explicitly advise against social egg freezing,” he says.

“There’s been a lot more marketing on behalf of fertility centers towards social egg freezing, but there has also been a demand from patients coming in and asking for it,” Kushnir says.