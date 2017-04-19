Longevity Secrets of 'Super Agers'

April 19, 2017 -- Will you dance at your great-grandchild’s wedding?

Most of us won’t be healthy enough to cut a rug into our 90s. But some people are not only dancing, but cooking, driving, and volunteering at an age when they’re supposed to be feeble, addled by dementia, or both. Researchers, with an eye to an ever-aging population, are trying to figure out why.

Scientists are studying “super agers” -- 90-somethings who are living without significant physical or memory problems -- to zero in on the kinds of healthy habits that may keep us all living longer and better.

With life expectancy on the rise -- the 85-plus population in the U.S. is expected to triple to 14.6 million by 2040 -- researchers want to figure out how we can increase our health span, or the amount of time we’ll live in good health.

“The number of people living after age 90 is going to be huge. We need to know very fast how we can help these people to live very healthy,” says Oscar Lopez, MD, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh.

Some people win the genetic lottery and will naturally live better longer. But experts say our genes only account for about 20%-30% of our longevity. That means we can affect the majority of our aging -- about 70%-80% -- through lifestyle.

So exactly which habits matter the most?

While there’s no blueprint, studies can offer some clues. It’s no surprise that eating healthy and exercise are likely to have a role in how well we age. But they are far from the only things involved, and they may not even be the most important ones.

Here is what researchers have found.