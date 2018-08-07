While walking down a fluorescent-lit hallway at Mount Sinai Hospital's Dubin Breast Center in New York City, Sandra Lee came upon a room filled nearly floor-to-ceiling with discarded beds, tables, and chairs. This is a hot mess, she thought, immediately picturing ways to reorganize the space. Just 2 days after having a double mastectomy -- cancer surgery to remove both of her breasts -- she couldn't resist the urge to redesign. But just moments after leaving the room, Lee broke down in tears.

"I'm not good at disorganization and chaos," she says. "I think that somehow, subconsciously, I must have been feeling completely out of control. That is a challenge for me."

Lee has been firmly in control since her childhood in Sumner, WA. To feed herself and her four siblings on a limited budget, she came up with recipes using inexpensive packaged ingredients like canned soup and biscuit mix. She parlayed those "semi-homemade" meals into a best-selling book series and a string of Food Network shows.

In late March 2015, Lee, who was then 48, reigned over a multimillion-dollar food and lifestyle empire when People magazine honored her as one of its "Most Beautiful." Just minutes after she'd completed a photo shoot for the issue, her doctor called with test results from a recent mammogram: Lee had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), an early form of breast cancer.

"That word will put the fear of God in you like you've never felt before."

That's how Lee narrates the start of her new HBO documentary, Rx: Early Detection -- A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee, which premiered in early October.

The film offers a frank and unflinching look inside Lee's diagnosis and treatment. By giving producer/director Cathy Chermol Schrijver and her small handheld camera total access -- from diagnostic imaging to operating room to recovery -- Lee hopes to give other women with breast cancer the knowledge they need to choose the treatments right for them.

"When I was diagnosed, I went online, as everybody does, to get as much information as possible. And what I needed was not available," Lee says. "What I needed was to see the consequences my decision was going to have. What did it look like for me to make a decision to be as aggressive as possible?"

Actor and cancer survivor Kathy Bates, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy in 2012, is the film’s co-executive producer. "Lee allowed access -- the cameras were everywhere, from the beginning of her diagnosis all the way through the surgery and the aftermath," Bates says. "It was very painful to watch, especially for somebody who's been through the surgery. When I saw it, I thought, I have to get on board."