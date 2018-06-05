Sonequa Martin-Green: Actor and Cancer Advocate

By the time the third cancer diagnosis came, in 2013, Martin-Green was determined that she would be as involved with her mother’s care as possible. “I was crowding!” she laughs. At that point she had been cast in her breakout role as Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead and was filming nearby in Atlanta.

“We were in it to win it,” she says. “I was part of all the decisions and strategies and the doctors’ visits I could make as well. They were able to get it very early. And now my mother is 69 and a three-time survivor.”

Over time, Martin-Green says she’s learned her fair share about how to support loved ones who are facing a cancer diagnosis. “I think there’s a bit of normalization that needs to happen,” she says. “People diagnosed with a disease need to feel championed, they need to feel uplifted, and they need to feel normal. It’s not that they need to be delusional or not understand that it’s the greatest fight of their lives, but they do need to know that they are capable of that fight, and they need to know that the people around them believe that, too.”

She and her sister are very aware of the risks they face themselves. “We know how close it is to us,” she says. “What I have chosen to do is focus on making lifestyle choices. I’m now eating a plant-based diet, and my husband and I are both very diligent about eating clean, whole foods. We have been making lots of changes where our health is concerned for several years now, and we’re improving incrementally.”

A strong family history of cancer can be stressful for both family members who are affected and those who are not, says Sharon Bober, PhD, a senior psychologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. “But taking an attitude of ‘we’re all in this together,’ like Sonequa’s family has done, is very empowering. You can give each other the strength and support to take on early detection, screening, and identifying what you and your family members can do to keep yourself well.”

Martin-Green says she still struggles to balance the demands of being an actor/producer, wife, mother, daughter, and caregiver. “Marriage takes everything you have. Being a mother takes everything you have. Your career takes everything you have. And being a caregiver takes everything you have,” she says. “We are octopuses as women! I have by no means mastered it. There is a constant yearning within me to do more. To be more and to be more engaged. And to be more available and more present and more mindful.”