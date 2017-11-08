Doc Won't Use Computer, Judge Won't Renew License

An 84-year-old New Hampshire doctor whose lack of computer skills played a role in giving up her license to practice medicine has had her request to regain her license denied by a judge.

Dr. Anna Konopka was treating about 20 to 25 patients a week from New London and surrounding towns. Many of those patients are poor, have no insurance and have run out of treatment options. Konopka sees anyone who can pay her $50 in cash, the Associated Press reported.

Konopka's record keeping, prescribing practices and medical decision-making were challenged by the state. One specific concern was that her lack of computer skills meant she could not use the state's mandatory electronic drug monitoring program, which requires prescribers of opioid pain drugs to register.

In October, Konopka surrendered her license to practice, but later asked for permission to continue seeing patients. On Nov. 15, Merrimack Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled that Konopka failed to show she was forced to give up her license as she alleged, the AP reported.

Last Wednesday, Konopka asked the judge to reconsider his decision, but has yet to receive a response.

"I am fighting. Therefore as long as I am fighting, I have some hope," Konopka said.

In an effort to get Kissinger to reconsider his decision, 30 of Konopka's patients have written the judge, the AP reported.