AMA Announces Major Commitment to Health Equity

May 13, 2021 -- The American Medical Association has released a 3-year strategic plan to counter longstanding health inequities that hurt marginalized communities and to improve the AMA’s own performance in this regard.

The 82-page report, which was created by the association’s Center for Health Equity, argues for both internal changes at the AMA and changes in how the association addresses race-based inequities in general.

The report was released just 2 months after WebMD reported that a podcast hosted by AMA’s top journal was lambasted as racist and out of touch. In the podcast, entitled “Structural Racism for Doctors – What Is It?”, one JAMA editor argued that structural racism doesn’t exist. He eventually resigned and the journal’s top editor was placed on administration leave.

The new AMA report’s strategic framework “is driven by the immense need for equity-centered solutions to confront harms produced by systemic racism and other forms of oppression for Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and other people of color, as well as people who identify as LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities,” the AMA said in a news release. “Its urgency is underscored by ongoing circumstances including inequities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing police brutality, and hate crimes targeting Asian, Black, and Brown communities.”

This @AmerMedicalAssn Strategic Plan outlines a plan to help bend the arc of medicine towards racial justice & health equity. Work remains but this is big.



👏🏽 🙏🏽 to @DrAlethaMaybank, AMA colleagues & advocates!



Honored to have helped with the #upstream elements. @HealthBegins — Rishi Manchanda MD MPH (@RishiManchanda) May 12, 2021

The plan includes five main approaches to addressing inequities in health care and the AMA:

Implement anti-racist equity strategies through AMA practices, programming, policies, and culture.

Build alliances with marginalized doctors and other stakeholders to elevate the experiences and ideas of historically marginalized and minority health care leaders.

Strengthen, empower, and equip doctors with the knowledge and tools to dismantle structural and social health inequities.

Ensure equitable opportunities in innovation.

Foster truth, racial healing, reconciliation, and transformation for AMA’s past by accounting for how policies and processes excluded, discriminated, and harmed communities.

As the report acknowledges, the AMA has a long history of exclusion of and discrimination against Black physicians, for which the association publicly apologized in 2008. Within the past year, the AMA has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing this legacy and to be proactive on health equity.

Among other things, the association has described racism as a public health crisis, stated that race has nothing to do with biology, said police brutality is a product of structural racism, and called on the federal government to collect and release COVID-19 race/ethnicity data. It also removed the name of AMA founder Nathan Davis, MD, from an annual award and display because of his contribution to explicit racist practices.