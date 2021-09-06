'Silicon Prairie' Ready for Quantum Leap

June 9, 2021 -- Nebraska is well known for corn and beef, but small towns in the area are also home to Charles Lindbergh's first flying lessons and the invention of vise-grip locking pliers. Now, the National Science Foundation is betting on the Cornhusker State to help lead a high-stakes era of innovation as America gets ready for next-generation computer and security technology.

That bet takes the form of a $20 million grant, spread over 5 years, to be shared by four universities in Nebraska. The foundation's program was created to stimulate competitive research that targets scientists in certain areas -- currently 25 states and three U.S. territories -- who have the ambition and expertise to conduct field-changing research but who have been typically overlooked in favor of larger centers on the coasts.

A global race is underway in the emerging field of materials science and technology that will change the way we see and measure our world and change the way we communicate, bank, and protect data.

The award is "one of the biggest achievements" in the career of Christian Binek, PhD, professor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and director of the Nebraska Center for Materials and Nanoscience.

"Quantum science and technology is the next big thing. Missing out on this is not an option," he says. Staples of modern life, such as computers, smartphones, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, and lasers, are all based on quantum mechanics, Binek explains.

And some of the projects the grant will support will lead to medical advances, he adds.