WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Urban dwellers around the globe are sweating through three times as many "extreme heat" days as their counterparts did in the 1980s, a new study suggests.

The study is the latest to chart humans' growing exposure to dangerously high temperatures. Experts said it looked at what's happening in finer detail than previous research has -- and it suggests that exposure to extreme heat is more widespread than thought.

By the researchers' estimates, 1.7 billion urban dwellers -- or almost one-fifth of the planet -- were exposed to a rising number of extreme heat days between 1983 and 2016.

Those are the kinds of temperatures that raise the risk of heat illness even for healthy people if they are working or exercising outdoors.

To the people living in hot cities, "it's not news that it's heating up," said study leader Cascade Tuholske, a research scientist at Columbia University's Earth Institute in New York City.