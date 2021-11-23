Nov. 23, 2021

Health authorities have confirmed that a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria has monkeypox, making it the second case of the rare but potentially fatal viral illness found in the United States this year.

So far, the person has shown only mild symptoms, the Maryland Department of Health said in a news release issued last week. The person is isolating and has not been hospitalized.

“Public health authorities have identified and continue to follow up with those who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual,” Jinlene Chan, MD, department deputy secretary for public health, said in the release. “Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure.”

People who came in contact with the infected person, including other airline passengers, are being contacted, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. Because the air travelers wore face masks, there’s a low possibility the virus spread through respiratory droplets, the CDC said.