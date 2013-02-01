Black Americans Less Likely to Lose Hearing as They Age

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older Black Americans are much more likely to have good hearing than white Americans, and the difference is especially notable among men, a new study shows.

“We found that among males, non-Hispanic Black Americans have a prevalence of hearing loss that is similar to non-Hispanic white Americans who are 10 years younger,” co-author ZhiDi Deng, a pharmacy student at the University of Toronto, said in a school news release.

Learning more about racial/ethnic differences in hearing loss may help improve prevention efforts, according to the authors.

They found that Black Americans 65 and older were nearly half as likely to report serious hearing loss in 2016 and 2017 (about 9%) as white Americans in that age group (about 15%).

After accounting for age, sex, income and education levels, the researchers concluded that older Black Americans were 91% less likely to have hearing loss than white people in the same age group, according to the study.