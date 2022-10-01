A meat company is recalling 28,356 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with an E. coli strain known as O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The meat is being recalled by Interstate Meat Distributors Inc., based in Clackamas, OR. The recalled products were produced Dec. 20, 2021, and carry the establishment number “EST. 965” inside the circular USDA mark of inspection on the label, the FSIS said in a news release.

The ground beef was shipped to stores including Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Albertson’s in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. A full list of recalled products can be found on the USDA website.

People who have the meat in their freezers or refrigerators should throw it away, FSIS said.

FSIS said the problem was discovered when a package was submitted to a third-party lab for analysis and tested positive for E. coli. A FSIS assessment “determined the results were actionable,” the agency said.