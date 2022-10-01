A meat company is recalling 28,356 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with an E. coli strain known as O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.
The meat is being recalled by Interstate Meat Distributors Inc., based in Clackamas, OR. The recalled products were produced Dec. 20, 2021, and carry the establishment number “EST. 965” inside the circular USDA mark of inspection on the label, the FSIS said in a news release.
The ground beef was shipped to stores including Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Albertson’s in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. A full list of recalled products can be found on the USDA website.
People who have the meat in their freezers or refrigerators should throw it away, FSIS said.
FSIS said the problem was discovered when a package was submitted to a third-party lab for analysis and tested positive for E. coli. A FSIS assessment “determined the results were actionable,” the agency said.
While FSIS didn’t identify the third-party lab, Consumer Reports said it purchased Kroger-brand ground beef at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Seattle that was tested and found to have E. coli O157:H7. Consumer Reports contacted the Department of Agriculture
E. coli O157:H7 is a strain of the bacteria that can make a person very sick. It causes abdominal cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea and is the leading cause of acute kidney failure in children.
“It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately,” FSIS said.
For more information about the recall, contact Interstate Meat Distributors Inc. at (503) 656-6168.