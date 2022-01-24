Jan. 24, 2022

Elon Musk’s startup company that aims to connect people’s brains to computers is advertising for a clinical trials director, a sign the company is ready to start testing with humans.

The job description from Neuralink says the position is based in Fremont, Calif., and that the person hired will “work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers” as well as with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants. A key qualification listed for the job is managing FDA interactions.

The Neuralink website says the “neural implant” would let a person control a computer, keyboard, or mobile device “just by thinking about it.”

An implant, or link, that stimulates and transmits neural signals would be transplanted into a person’s brain by a robotic system controlled by a neurosurgeon, the company website says. The link is connected to flexible micron-scale threads containing electrodes that are inserted into parts of the brain that control movement.