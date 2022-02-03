Feb. 3, 2022

PepsiCo has added a hemp-infused energy drink to its RockStar Energy line.

The drink will be called Unplugged and besides having hemp, it won’t have as much caffeine as other RockStar Energy drinks, PepsiCo said in a news release.

Hemp oil, also known as hemp seed oil, is made from hemp, a cannabis plant like marijuana but containing little or no tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical that gets people “high.”

Hemp does contain cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical that has been used to treat ailments such as epilepsy and anxiety. It’s illegal to sell CBD-infused food and drinks across state lines, but hemp-based drinks are legal, CBNC said.

Since Hemp seed has little to no CBD, people who drink Unplugged shouldn’t experience dramatic effects, Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo general manager and chief marketing officer of the company’s energy business, told CNBC.

″Imagine you’re drinking an herbal tea, with caffeine. That’s it,” he said. “It’s a combination of herbals that can help us to relax, but not to sleep.”