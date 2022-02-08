Feb. 8, 2022

Mexico has replaced China as the “dominant source” of fentanyl and synthetic opioids entering the United States, a new government report says.

From 2014 until 2019, most pure fentanyl that U.S. authorities seized came from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), said the report from the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking.

“Since then, the dominant source of illegally sourced fentanyl has been Mexico,” the report says. “The drug is manufactured in illegal laboratories there using precursors from Asia — mainly the PRC — and is trafficked principally by land into the United States.”

Fentanyl is smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border in packages, vehicles, and on persons, the report says. Because the drug is so powerful, “It is difficult to interdict given that just a small physical amount of this potent drug is enough to satisfy U.S. demand, making it highly profitable for traffickers and dealers,” the report says.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is prescribed to treat severe pain. However, people misuse it because of its ability to produce a potent high and feelings of euphoria.