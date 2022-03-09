March 9, 2022

A maternity hospital in the Ukraine port city of Mariupol was heavily damaged by a Russian airstrike on Wednesday, leaving at least 17 people injured or wounded, Ukrainian officials told The Associated Press.

Video and photos showed scorched vehicles and trees outside the building and people helping the injured leave the area, including a pregnant woman on a stretcher. The Associated Press said the blast created a crater at least two stories deep, blew out windows and ripped away much of the building’s front. No fatalities were immediately reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted a video that showed rubble and broken furniture in what appears to be the interior of the hospital.

“Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”