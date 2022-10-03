March 10, 2022 -- It’s not your typical theft, but it’s definitely one that grabs your attention.

Last weekend in Denver, thieves broke into a parked truck and stole a blue-and-white box labeled “exempt human specimen.” Turns out those particular specimens were donated human heads.

While Denver police continue their search for the stolen property, many are left wondering how donated heads -- and other body parts -- are sourced and used in the first place.

In this case, the box of heads was headed to a company called Science Care, based in Phoenix, AZ. The company bills itself as the world’s leading body donation authority, connecting donors and pharmaceutical companies, medical device makers, educational institutions, and health care organizations. In this case, the stolen box was going back to Science Care after a medical training event.

“Science Care links donors who choose to donate their body to science with medical researchers and educators all over the world, leading to medical research and training that improves the quality of life for all of us,” says Tricia Hammett, CEO and program director at the company. “As the first accredited non-transplant tissue bank in the world, we pride ourselves on compliance and safety in everything we do.”