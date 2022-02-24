March 30, 2022 -- Imagine a tiny, stretchable, glowing Band-Aid on your finger or arm, and you are picturing the latest wearable technology advance from researchers at Stanford University.

Professors in the school of engineering there have created a new type of polymer, or synthetic plastic material, that can light up. They used it to build a flexible color display similar to what you’d see on any digital screen. But unlike your cellphone, it holds up when stretched or flexed.

The discovery is the latest in a quest to build “skin-like” wearable electronics -- thin, flexible devices that promise greater comfort and accuracy than the more rigid, bulky wearables of today.

Unlike previous attempts at flexible displays, this model does not lose brightness when stretched. You can stick it to an arm or finger, and it won’t rip when you bend or flex.

The engineers say this bright, stretchy technology may someday unlock many new ways of improving health and fitness.