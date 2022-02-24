April 19, 2022 – How concerned should we be about microplastics?

Recent headlines reporting new microplastics findings in the human body might have led to unsettling thoughts of itty-bitty pieces of plastic deep in your lungs or swimming down your bloodstream.

But medical specialists say we should be aware, not worried.

“Microplastics have been shown to be in blood before,” says Michael Levine, MD, a medical toxicologist and associate clinical professor at UCLA Health.

“There’s never been any harm clearly attributable to microplastics in the body.”

Given that plastic has been around for over a century, microplastics in the human body is hardly a new phenomenon.

“Is it possible in the future that something could be shown to be detrimental? Absolutely. But at this point in time, it has not been clearly demonstrated in any meaningful or well-designed studies to show that it’s dangerous to the body,” Levine says.

How Much Plastic Do We Consume?

Most people could be ingesting around 5 grams of plastic each week (the weight of a credit card), according to a study by World Wide Fund for Nature. And because plastic doesn’t decompose, some pieces just break down into bits that we can absorb or inhale.