Sept. 19, 2022 -- If you’re too stressed to sleep, taking time to practice a breathing regimen with ancient roots could help you find your way to slumberland.

The 4-7-8 breathing technique was popularized by Andrew Weil, MD, founder of the Andrew Weil center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, but it is based on pranayama, the yogic practice of breath regulation, CNN reported.

"What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing," Rebecca Robbins, a Harvard Medical School instructor and an associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told CNN. "But exercises like the 4-7-8 technique give you the opportunity to practice being at peace. And that's exactly what we need to do before we go to bed."

Weil’s website provides these instructions: Put the tip of your tongue behind your upper front teeth and keep it there during the whole exercise. That will make you exhale through your mouth around your tongue and inhale through your nose. Completely exhale with a whoosh sound, then inhale through your nose to a mental count of four. Hold your breath for a seven count. Exhale through your mouth with a whoosh sound for a count of eight.