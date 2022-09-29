Sept. 30, 2022 -- Ohio health officials reported the death of a monkeypox patient, marking the third known death of a U.S. patient with monkeypox, according to CNN.

The Ohio Department of Health said Friday that an adult male with monkeypox died. He also had “other health conditions,” CNN reported, but no other details were released.

On Thursday, the CDC issued a new warning to health care providers about severe illnesses in people with monkeypox, particularly those with weak immune systems due to HIV or other conditions.

“During the current outbreak in the United States, 38 percent of people diagnosed with monkeypox were coinfected with HIV and most reported cases of monkeypox with severe manifestations have been among people living with untreated HIV,” the CDC wrote.

The CDC said some people in the U.S. have had “serious manifestations” of the monkeypox virus, including prolonged hospitalizations and “substantial” health problems. Some of the severe issues have included: