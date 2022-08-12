Dec. 8, 2022 – What are the cars of the future, and what impact could they have on public health?

Drivers around Silicon Valley have glanced out their car window to see the vehicle cruising alongside them has no one in the driver's seat. Tech companies in California have been testing their new self-driving vehicles, and similar experiments are hitting the road elsewhere as the new technology moves onto streets.

Capable of sensing the environment and moving with little or no human input, these new autonomous ground vehicles are already navigating traffic on public roads. They combine an assortment of cameras and sensors such as radar, sonar, and GPS.

But are a suite of sensors and an algorithm ready to safely take the wheel on the road with us?

Police reported more than 5.2 million motor vehicle crashes in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which resulted in 2 million injuries and more than 25,500 deaths.

Advocates for self-driving vehicles say the biggest cause of most traffic accidents is human error, so taking the driver out of the equation with self-driving vehicles could lead to fewer injuries and deaths. As a future technology, self-driving vehicles are predicted to transform the automobile and insurance industries and change how our cities are planned as traffic patterns evolve.