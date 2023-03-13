March 20, 2023 -- When a bacterial infection reaches the bloodstream, every second is critical. The patient’s life is on the line. Yet blood tests to identify bacteria take hours to days. While waiting, doctors often prescribe broad-spectrum antibiotics in hopes of killing whatever germ may be at fault.

Someday soon, that wait time could shrink significantly, allowing health care providers to more quickly zero in on the best antibiotic for each infection -- thanks to an innovation from Stanford University that identifies bacteria in seconds.

The cutting-edge method relies on old-school tech: an inkjet printer, similar the kind you might have at home, except this one has been modified to print blood instead of ink.

This “bioprinter” spits out tiny drops of blood quickly — more than 1,000 per second. Shine a laser on the drops – using a light-based imaging technique called Raman spectroscopy -- and the bacteria’s unique cellular “fingerprint” is revealed.

The very small sample size – each drop is two trillionths of a liter, or about a billion times smaller than a raindrop -- make spotting bacteria easier. Smaller samples mean fewer cells, so lab techs can more swiftly separate the bacterial spectra from other components, like red blood cells and white blood cells.