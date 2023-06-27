Mosquito and Tick-Borne Illnesses on the Rise: What to Know

July 17, 2023 -- Illnesses spread by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise, prompting warnings from doctors and scientists to take precautions and watch out for any telltale symptoms.

At least seven cases of malaria from mosquitoes in the United States were reported in Florida and Texas last month – the first reports of local spread in 20 years. Cases of tick-borne illness, like Lyme disease, in the U.S. have increased 25%, from 40,795 reported cases in 2011 to 50,856 in 2019, according to the CDC. Cases of a tick-borne disease called babesiosis more than doubled during the same time frame in some Northeastern states.

In 2021, Arizona saw an outbreak of West Nile virus spread by mosquitos, which was the largest outbreak since the illness was detected in the U.S. in 1999.

Malaria was far more common in the U.S. before it was eradicated in the 1950s with the widespread use of insecticides, screened windows and air-conditioning, and the invention of the television, which kept people inside more, said Debopam Chakrabarti, PhD, professor and head of the Molecular Microbiology Division at the University of Central Florida.