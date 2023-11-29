Mosquito Repellents: What Works

Mosquitos don't just whine in your ear and drive you mad with itching. T hey also spread disease to more than 700 million people every year. Here's how to stay off a mosquito's menu.

Why Mosquitoes Prefer Certain People

From zappers to catchers to candles to sprays, mosquito repellents come in many forms. Photo Credit: iStock/Getty Images

Do you seem to get eaten alive when others are left alone? You're probably not just imagining it.

Everyone's body chemistry is a little different, and some people are more likely to attract unwanted insect advances than others are.

Mosquitoes can sense your presence from far away. When you breathe out, you emit a plume of carbon dioxide that carries on the breeze, and CO2 also seeps from your skin.

Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide as well as the warmth and humidity you're giving off, says Renee Anderson, PhD, a medical entomologist at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. They follow the trail, flying in a zigzag pattern, until they find the source. In addition, they are also attracted to certain chemicals in your sweat. And mosquitoes love a moving target -- it helps them zero in.