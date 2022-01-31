Nasal Polyp Surgery: What to Expect

Bruce Black is no stranger to sinus trouble. He’s had it for much of his adult life, thanks to hay fever, asthma, and nasal polyps.

Nasal polyps are teardrop-shaped growths that can form anywhere in your nose or sinuses. They aren’t cancer, but can wreak havoc on your nasal passages.

Black’s first surgery to remove nasal polyps was 20 years ago. Since then, the Harrod, OH, man has been on a cycle of sinus infections, polyps, and surgery every few years.

He had his seventh nasal polyp operation in 2021.

“My lower sinuses were fine, but I had polyps growing in my upper sinuses which (doctors) could only pick up with a CAT scan,” he says.

Before his latest operation, Black says, he'd lost his sense of smell. He “just lived with it” for about 2 years, he says.