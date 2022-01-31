Medications for Nasal Polyps

Tired of living with a stuffy nose, postnasal drip, sinus infections, facial pain, poor sense of smell, and the other symptoms that come with nasal polyps? It’s time to seek treatment.

“There are a full array of treatments available for nasal polyps,” says Cecelia Damask, DO, an ear, nose, and throat specialist in Lake Mary, FL.

Your doctor can create a treatment plan that aims to shrink or eliminate these noncancerous growths in your nostrils and sinus cavities, allowing you to breathe easier.

These are the most common medications used to treat nasal polyps:

Topical steroids: This is usually the first treatment doctors recommend for nasal polyps. These medications, delivered into your nasal passages via drops, sprays, nebulizers, and inhalers, reduce inflammation and shrink nasal polyps.

They're not only effective, but have fewer side effects than oral steroids, Damask says.

Your doctor can prescribe topical steroids, and you can buy over-the-counter versions as well. It's safe to use them long-term. Your symptoms will return when you stop using them.