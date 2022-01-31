You might be tempted to ignore symptoms like congestion, runny nose, and itchy eyes, thinking they're due to seasonal allergies or a cold. And most often, they are. But if they last for a long time, these symptoms could mean you have nasal polyps. Nasal polyps are noncancerous growths in your nose and sinuses, often shaped like teardrops. The polyps tend to form in clusters, says Yasmin Bhasin MD, allergist and immunologist at Allergy Asthma Care in Middletown, NY. They often occur in both sides of your nose. The symptoms of nasal polyps include: Congestion

Trouble breathing

Postnasal drip

Runny nose

Cough

Pressure around the sinuses

Decreased sense of smell

Itchy eyes

Facial pain

Headaches Sometimes, nasal polyps grow big enough to block your sinuses. When this happens, you may have trouble breathing.

What Causes Nasal Polyps? Nasal polyps are a fairly common condition. About 4% of the total population is diagnosed with nasal polyps. DID YOU KNOW? Experts believe nasal polyps develop as a result of an abnormal immune response. Doctors don't fully understand what causes them, says Philip Halverson MD, an allergist with Allergy and Asthma Specialists in Minneapolis. But they're thought to be linked to a combination of genetics, age, and environmental factors such as allergens.