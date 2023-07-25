Carlos Julio Aponte, MD, still remembers his ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patient No. 1. The man, a former traffic controller, was referred to Aponte more than 4 decades ago, racked by such agonizing back pain since age 20 that he couldn’t hold a job. No one could pinpoint the source of the man’s “mysterious” ailment. One doctor suspected that the patient’s symptoms were all in his head and prescribed medication for that.

Aponte, a rheumatologist in Cleveland, asked his new patient when his back pain was the worst. In the morning, he replied. In fact, it took the man almost 2 hours to get out of bed and on his feet.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, you have ankylosing spondylitis!’ ” Aponte recalls.

Doctors today understand much more about inflammatory diseases like AS than they did in the 1970s. But even then, Aponte knew that morning stiffness that lasts more than an hour could be a telltale sign of AS.