Carlos Julio Aponte, MD, still remembers his ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patient No. 1. The man, a former traffic controller, was referred to Aponte more than 4 decades ago, racked by such agonizing back pain since age 20 that he couldn’t hold a job. No one could pinpoint the source of the man’s “mysterious” ailment. One doctor suspected that the patient’s symptoms were all in his head and prescribed medication for that.

Aponte, a rheumatologist in Cleveland, asked his new patient when his back pain was the worst. In the morning, he replied. In fact, it took the man almost 2 hours to get out of bed and on his feet.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, you have ankylosing spondylitis!’ ” Aponte recalls.

Doctors today understand much more about inflammatory diseases like AS than they did in the 1970s. But even then, Aponte knew that morning stiffness that lasts more than an hour could be a telltale sign of AS.

The most common complaint with AS is back pain, something almost all of us have at one point or another. But the disease, a type of arthritis that mainly affects the spine, is very rare; out of 1,000 Americans, just two to five people may have it.

Despite recent medical advances, studies suggest the time from the start of AS symptoms to an accurate diagnosis still spans an average of 7-10 years. For one thing, the damage in the sacroiliac joints, which link your pelvis and low back, shows up on X-rays only in the later stages

AS also shows up differently in different people, says David Borenstein, MD, a rheumatologist and clinical professor of medicine at the George Washington University Medical Center. What’s more, there is no single, definitive diagnostic test for AS. So detecting the disease, Borenstein says, is not unlike rooting around for “a needle in the haystack.”