Pregnancy changes your life -- and your body. You knew that your belly would expand, you'd feel more tired than usual, and you might throw up a few times as your pregnancy progressed. But you may not have expected some of the other physical changes. Ob-gyn Michele M. Hakakha, MD, author of Expecting 411: Clear Answers & Smart Advice for Your Pregnancy, says, "Many things happen to a woman's body when she becomes pregnant, and most are shocking: hair growth on your belly, belching and constipation, increased vaginal discharge, and hemorrhoids, to name a few." Hakakha says, "These aren't things that a woman usually talks about. So it's no wonder there's a bit of embarrassment." Despite the embarrassment, it’s most important to not be shy: Your ob-gyn needs to know what's going on with you to make sure your pregnancy is on track.

1. Excess Gas Virtually every pregnant woman gets gassy. That's because pregnancy brings a hormonal surge that can slow down your gastrointestinal tract.

You might not be able to keep it to yourself because you don't have the same control over your muscles during pregnancy. When you're not pregnant, Michelle Smith, author of Taboo Secrets of Pregnancy: A Guide to Life with a Belly, says, "Most of the time you know it's coming and can keep it at bay until the coast is clear. [But when you are pregnant], you'll think: 'Oh my gosh, did I really just fart in front of my in-laws? How can I show my face again?'" Though you can't erase the problem, you can reduce your tendency toward gassiness with exercise and changes to your diet. "Exercise helps increase the motility of the GI tract, allowing food to move through faster," Hakakha says. "The less time it has to sit around and ferment, the less gas is produced. Some foods are more likely to produce gas, so the best bet is to avoid them completely: carbonated drinks, beans, broccoli, cauliflower, and dried fruit."