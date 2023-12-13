“The reason American Indian/Alaska Native women have health differences is because of systemic racism,” Deen says. That affects social drivers of health including economic stability, access to health care and education, where people grow up, and their social and community context.

“There’s underlying historical trauma as well,” Deen says. “These are lingering effects from colonization. "A lot of Native communities … aren't in their ancestral homelands. They do not eat their traditional foods. There has been a loss of culture over time because of assimilation and genocide.”

He points to diet as an example. “Say a community was moved from their traditional territories to a reservation: All of a sudden, they're dependent on the colonizers for their nutrition. And that nutrition is poor. Unhealthy diet really leads to a lot of obesity that we see not only for adults, but kids as well.”

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can also get passed down and ultimately affect heart health. (The CDC defines ACEs as potentially traumatic events – such as violence, abuse, and growing up in a family with mental health or substance abuse problems – that occur in childhood.)

For instance, Deen describes a common situation in which a Native grandmother might have grown up in abusive boarding schools funded by the U.S. government. More than 500 of these boarding schools operated across the U.S. between 1819 and 1969 across 38 states. At least 408 of these were federally funded, according to a U.S. government report published in 2022. The goal was “civilizing” young Native children and assimilating them into Western culture. Tens of thousands of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children were taken away from their families, often by force, and sent to these schools, where they were punished for speaking their Native languages or keeping aspects of their traditional cultures. Many suffered abuse, forced labor, and neglect in these boarding schools, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Indian Affairs website. As a result, this Native grandmother would have been unable to learn about healthy parenting. She may then unwittingly have exposed her daughter to ACEs that could raise heart disease risk and eventually put her granddaughter at risk for obesity and other health conditions. “That’s an example of how colonization and the boarding school experiences affect not only that person, but subsequent generations,” Deen says.