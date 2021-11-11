Abortion Remains Medically Safe for U.S. Women

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Debate rages over access to abortion, but experts say the collected medical evidence makes one thing clear — it is a fundamentally safe procedure for women.

Abortion is safer than childbirth and it's also safer than a host of other common procedures — colonoscopy, tonsillectomy and plastic surgery, said Dr. Sarah Prager, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The data shows that women who receive abortions also do not suffer any enduring mental or physical health problems, Prager noted during a briefing held by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

"There are no long-term health risks from abortion," Prager said. "It is not associated with a future risk of infertility or ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion [miscarriage], birth defects or preterm delivery. There also are not increased risks of mental health problems compared to carrying a pregnancy to term."

The AAAS held the briefing in advance of potential U.S. Supreme Court challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in America.

The mortality rate associated with legal abortion is about 0.7 deaths for every 100,000 procedures, Prager said. By comparison, the death rate for childbirth is about nine deaths for every 100,000 deliveries.

Death rates for other medical procedures, Prager said, include:

Colonoscopy, 3 deaths for every 100,000 procedures.

Plastic surgery, 1 to 2 deaths per 100,000 procedures.

Tonsillectomy, 3 to 6 deaths for every 100,000 procedures.

"Abortion is actually significantly safer than carrying a child to term and many other minor procedures," Prager said.

The U.S. abortion rate has been declining for decades, said Amanda Stevenson, an assistant professor in sociology at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Rates have declined

The abortion rate in 2017 was 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age, down 8% from 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit reproductive health policy research group.

That's the lowest rate ever observed in the United States; by comparison, the rate was 16.3 in 1973 and rose to a high of 29.3 in 1981 before beginning its long decline, the institute said.