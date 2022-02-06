June 1, 2022 – Kendra Joseph of San Antonio, TX, had given up on the idea of having a second child. At 40 years old, and with a daughter pleading for a sibling, she and her husband were nervous about the risk of trying for another child due to her advanced maternal age. Joseph had ended an earlier pregnancy at 15 weeks after finding out her son had Edwards syndrome, a genetic trait that’s fatal in most cases.

Now a new Texas law that bans abortion past 6 weeks would mean that if either she or her baby were at risk of dying, she might still have to carry the baby to term. For Joseph, it wasn’t worth the risk at first. Then in February, just as they had decided against another baby, the couple found out they were expecting. She’s thrilled about her pregnancy, but it’s also been a nerve-wracking few months.

“It’s scary being pregnant anyway,” she says, “but these new restrictions add a layer of stress.”