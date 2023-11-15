Eating for Confidence: What to Know

Feb. 1, 2024 -- Confidence can be built in many ways -- working out, practicing self-care, being kinder to yourself -- and new research shows that what you eat might have an impact. Specific nutrients can boost feelings of self-esteem by feeding your brain and subsequently affecting your emotions in a positive way.

A recent study from the Universidad Europea de Valencia in Spain found that both vitamin D supplements and following a well-balanced eating plan like the Mediterranean diet improved participants’ overall mental health. Diving deeper, Polish researchers conducted a research review and found that certain foods can actually be used as a psycho-protective tool. Their study found that probiotics such as Lactobacillus helveticus (found in cheese and milk) and Bifidobacterium longum (found in kefir, sourdough bread, and sauerkraut) can serve as powerful stress reducers, improving mood.

In a nutshell: When you eat better, you feel better – and this can lead to feeling better about yourself, too.

"The hormones responsible for the 'feel good' response in the brain are dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These hormones together are known as DOSE," said Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a registered dietitian and founder of the wellness organization 360GirlsandWomen. "In order to improve mood, foods that contain certain nutrients are needed to trigger DOSE production. Some of these nutrients are omega-3s, magnesium, vitamin C, thiamine (vitamin B1), folate (vitamin B6), and selenium."