Why Immersion in Very Cold or Hot Water Can Be So Healthy

March 13, 2024 – There’s a good chance you’ve come across this popular 10-second social media narrative:

Hard-bodied individual looks into the camera. Zooms out to show they’re wearing only a beanie and a bathing suit. Hey, I’m about to dunk myself in freezing water. Voluntarily! Because I love-hate-love-hate it! Really! You should too.

Should you?

Everywhere we look, someone is dunking something somewhere. Hot water. Ice water. Faces. Feet. Full bodies.

And for good reason: Water – in many forms and in many ways – heals.

More and more research is finding that water immersion can help ease muscle pain, boost relaxation, and improve circulation, among other benefits, said Judy Ho, PhD, a clinical neuropsychologist and associate professor at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.

“It makes sense in so many ways because water is an easy way for people to have a sensory experience to tap into mindfulness,” she said.

Plus, there are biological underpinnings. Submersing yourself in water influences many body systems – cardiovascular (your heart and blood vessels), respiratory, endocrine (glands that make hormones), and more. “It’s probably the gestalt of all of them that makes [water immersion] helpful, beneficial, and useful,” said Bruce Becker, MD, a clinical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle who has researched and lectured on aquatic therapy.